Manhole bodies: Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: Local court hearing the case of four dead bodies found in a manhole near railway crossing at Mai Kolachi Road, sent the suspect to jail on Saturday.

Police produced suspect Masroor Hussain before Judicial Magistrate-West. The investigation officer sought further remand of the accused from the court, but Judge Inaamullah Phulpoto rejected the plea of the investigation.

The court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

The I/O told the court that the murder weapon has been recovered from the accused. “The accused has been very clever, he didn’t divulge the names of co-accused.

“Four dead bodies were recovered from a manhole on January 03, and the case has been registered at Docks police station,” police official said.

DIG Karachi-South Asad Raza earlier constituted the probe headed by the SP Investigation Keamari, in the quadruple murder case.

Keamari Police after recovery and identification of bodies claimed to have arrested main suspect Masroor Hussain.

SSP Keamari Amjad Shaikh said that the key suspect Mansoor Hussain promptly confessed the murder during initial questioning.