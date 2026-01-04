Manhunt after Tube station attack leaves victim with fractured skull

LONDON: Police are asking for help to identify a group of young men following a ‘serious assault’ at a London Underground station last month.

Two men were heading towards Bank Tube stop just after midnight on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when they were involved in an ‘altercation’ with another man walking in the opposite direction, British Transport Police said.

The pair were chased into the station shortly after by a group of five men, including the man from the earlier encounter.

Both victims were seriously injured in the attack.

One remains in hospital with a fractured skull after being pushed head-first into a staircase, according to police.

The group of men then fled the scene.

It came after a separate incident investigated by British Transport Police in which a young girl’s head was smashed into a wall when a woman hit her during rush hour.

The child was struck in the side of the head as she passed through the ticket barrier at Balham railway station in south London.

She was making her way through the barrier with a woman at around 8am on November 20 when that woman lashed out at her.

The girl, believed to be of primary school age, then hit her head on a nearby wall, British Transport Police said.

Two members of the public challenged the woman and she became aggressive and threatening.

Officers believe the men in the images from Bank Underground station may have information that could help their ongoing investigation.