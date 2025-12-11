Manhunt launched after 600 ‘significant’ British artefacts stolen from city museum

Police are desperately searching for more than 600 ‘high-value’ artefacts stolen from a historic British Empire collection.

The artefacts were taken from a building housing Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection on September 25 this year.

A group of four unknown males broke into the building in the Cumberland Road area between 1am and 2am that evening.

The burglars took valuable household items, papers and souvenirs, such as ship lanterns and ivory ornaments, belonging to people who lived and worked in the colonies.

Undated handout photo issued by Bristol City Council of an East India Company Officer’s waist belt plate mount, one of more than 600 artefacts that were stolen from a building housing items from Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection on September 25.

Among the artefacts snatched in the heist were a waist belt plate mount belonging to an officer in the East India Company and a historic token promoting the campaign to abolish slavery.

Philip Walker, head of culture and creative industries at Bristol Council, said: ‘We’re deeply saddened by the theft of these artefacts which make up the extensive British Empire and Commonwealth collection.

‘These artefacts were part of a collection that documents the links between Britain and countries formerly part of the British Empire from the late 18th century to the late 20th century.

‘The collection is of cultural significance to many countries and provides an invaluable record and insight into the lives of those involved in and affected by the British Empire.’

Items in the collection were originally held at the British Empire & Commonwealth Museum (BECM) in Bristol before being moved to B Bond Warehouse in 2012, under the care of Bristol Archives and Bristol Museums.

The inventory boasts around 500,000 photographs, 2,000 films, as well as paintings by Commonwealth artists, personal papers and objects donated by Britons.

Undated handout photo issued by Bristol City Council of a ship lantern, one of more than 600 artefacts that were stolen from a building housing items from Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection on September 25.

A ship lantern was also captured in the heist (Picture: Bristol City Council/PA Wire)

Avon and Somerset Police @ASPolice ? 22m We want to speak to the people, pictured, after museum artefacts were stolen in Bristol. The burglary happened in the Cumberland Road area between 1-2am on Thursday 25 September.

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to the people in these pictures (Picture: @ASPolice)

Detectives from Avon and Somerset police are looking to speak to four people in connection with the heist.

Officer in the case, DC Dan Burgan, said: ‘The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city.

‘These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.

‘So far, our enquiries have included significant CCTV enquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking liaising with the victims.’

According to Bristol Museum, their British Empire collection ‘documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times.

Councillor Tom Renhard, Leader of Bristol Labour, said: ‘I am appalled by these criminals stealing historically and culturally significant items. This is a huge loss to the city.

‘There are many questions to be answered about how this happened and why the Green-led administration left it over two months to notify the public. I hope this does not impact the effectiveness of the appeal.

‘I would urge anyone with information that could help recover the stolen items to come forward.’

The Chair of Avon Local History & Archaeology Ian Chard told Metro he was shocked and disappointed to hear about the break in.