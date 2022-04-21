Mani shares his two cents on ‘successful marriage’

Popular showbiz couple Hira Mani and Salman Saqib Sheikh (Mani) celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary this week.

Hira Mani and her husband Salman aka Mani marked 14 years of togetherness earlier this week, while the latter on this joyous occasion shared some tips for his followers on social media to have a ‘happy married life’ like the couple.

The ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ actor shared a throwback picture from their wedding on her verified Instagram handle, reminiscing the day. “2 dost eik hé piyali main chai piyenge !(Two friends will be having tea from the same cup),” read the caption along.

Mani on the other hand shared a bunch of pictures of the two on social media, while he penned a useful piece of advice along.

“14 saal aik sath guzar janay kay baad yeh andaza howa kay kamyab shadi guzarnay ka koi formula nahee (After spending 14 years with each other I’ve realized that there is no fixed formula to successful marriages),” ‘Bandish’ actor noted. “Pata nahee loag achi shadi guzarnay kay falsafay q bol rehay houtay hain…(Don’t know why people list philosophies to spend a happy married life).”

It is pertinent to mention that Hira Mani got married to Salman Saqib Sheikh in April 2008. They are parents to two boys, Muzammil and Ibrahim.

