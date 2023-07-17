Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon in legal trouble over Meena Kumari biopic

India’s ace couturier turned film director, Manish Malhotra and Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon can face legal trouble for being associated with the film, touted as the biopic of cinema’s tragedy queen Meena Kumari.

As per the earlier reports from Indian media outlets, ace designer Manish Malhotra is all set for his filmmaking debut with the biopic of legendary actor Meena Kumari, to be headlined by Kriti Sanon.

According to the details, the yet-to-be-titled project, backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, is currently in the scripting stage and Sanon has been approached by the makers to play the lead role.

While there was no official statement, neither from Sanon nor Malhotra, actor Tajdar Amrohi, son of Kumari’s late husband Kamal Amrohi, has decided to take legal action against the makers of the said project.

Speaking to an Indian tabloid, Amrohi said, “Some industrywalas have become absolutely bankrupt and thieves. They have no right to barge into my territory and domain. They are not just thieves but also dacoits.”

“She [Meena Kumari] was my mom and Kamal Amrohi was my dad. Please ask those people to make a movie on their own parents and I’m sure they will not do so, for they were nobody,” he slammed.

“Anyway, what they will make would be based on all lies.”

Further threatening the legal action, Amrohi added, “I’ll go by what my lawyer will tell me. He said to wait. Both me and my sister Rushksar will file a suit.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tajdar is one of the three kids of film producer Kamal Amrohi, from his second wife, Mehmoodi.

