Manisha Koirala admits she ‘wasn’t flattered’ by Madhuri Dixit comparisons

Seasoned actor Manisha Koirala confessed she was not flattered by all the comparisons with Madhuri Dixit and when people called her a lookalike of her ‘Lajja’ co-star.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Manisha Koirala, who previously revealed turning down YRF’s ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, because of Madhuri Dixit, shared in a new interview how she initially reacted when called a lookalike of Madhuri Dixit.

“Honestly, those days, I wasn’t flattered. But today, I am,” she said and continued to explain, “Because she is so beautiful. She is so graceful. And not only that, she is a wonderful woman. As a person, I just love her. And it was quite an honour.”

Speaking about her on-screen collaboration with Dixit in ‘Lajja’ (2001), Koirala furthered, “By then, I had also matured. My eyes had opened and I was seeing – my goodness – such a humble person.”

“Super talented and so beautiful,” she added about the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor and mentioned that it was really hard for her to dance alongside Dixit in ‘Badi Mushkil’.

Also Read: Manisha Koirala reveals why she wanted a ‘second chance at life’ after cancer

The ‘Sanju’ actor also credited Dixit for her debut Bollywood film ‘Saudagar’, as she was the one who recommended Koirala to filmmaker Subhash Ghai, after coming across her in Rakesh Shrestha’s photoshoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Koirala made a comeback with veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut, Netflix’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, earlier this year.