Pacquiao impresses in return, but Barrios keeps title

The Manny Pacquiao fight on Saturday night ended in a majority draw, as the 46-year-old boxing legend went the distance against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a closely contested bout.

Two judges scored the Manny Pacquiao fight as a draw, while the third gave a narrow 115-113 decision to Barrios, allowing him to retain his world title.

The match took place in front of a loud, pro-Pacquiao crowd who were left disappointed by the result.

The Manny Pacquiao fight marked his return to the ring after nearly four years. It was his first appearance since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugás.

Now 46, Manny Pacquiao was attempting to break his own record as the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history, a title he first claimed at age 40.

Despite the long break, the Manny Pacquiao fight showed he still has plenty to offer.

He kept up with Mario Barrios over twelve competitive rounds, landing sharp punches and controlling parts of the bout.

Although the final result went against him, many felt Pacquiao had done enough to win.

Mario Barrios, 30, came into the fight as the favourite and was hoping for a stronger showing after a draw with Abel Ramos last November.

While Barrios now improves to 29 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, the performance raised questions about his ability to convincingly beat older opponents.

Manny Pacquiao’s record now stands at 62 wins, 9 losses, and 2 draws. After the fight, he suggested this won’t be his last time in the ring.

The Manny Pacquiao fight may not have ended in victory, but it proved he still belongs at the elite level of the sport.

In the co-main event, Sebastian Fundora retained his WBC super welterweight belt after Tim Tszyu failed to continue beyond the eighth round.

Fundora dropped Tszyu in the first round and dominated throughout, extending his impressive run.

