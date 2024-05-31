‘I can tell 95% of them…’: Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on drug abuse in Bollywood

Acclaimed Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his thoughts on the claims of drug abuse in the Bollywood industry.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with a digital channel, actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up on the drug abuse and growing divorce rates in Bollywood.

Sharing his opinion on the matter, the ‘Killer Soup’ actor said, “It is a very small industry and in this small industry, a lot of people need jobs. If someone is ever caught doing the wrong thing in some corner of the industry that doesn’t prove anything.”

He continued, “Me and my friends or co-stars also belong to the same industry and I can tell 95% of them are very passionate, very sincere not only to the films they are part of but also to their family and near and dear ones.”

“A few incidents here and there cannot prove that the whole industry is like that,” he maintained.

Further speaking about the divorce culture, Bajpayee noted, “In today’s date, if you go to Tees Hazari Court and ask about the divorce rate, you will realise where we have come today where relationships and marriages are breaking every day. Our society adopted the nuclear family trend and there are benefits of it too, but the harm that the nuclear family trend caused you can see it in the courts today.”

“So, is the industry not part of society? People who belong to the same society are part of the industry. When people belong to the same society, then isn’t it obvious the change in society will also be visible in the industry? Previously, in the same industry, there were not as many divorces as there are today. The industry is very open-minded, which is quite a good thing. Creative people will have to be open-minded,” he added.

On the film front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently taking in the success of his latest release ‘Bhaiyya Ji’. Next, he has ‘Despatch’ and ‘The Fable’ in the pipeline, whereas, he will soon return as Srikant Tiwari in the third season of the hit series ‘The Family Man’.

‘Animal’ has ruined the culture of filmmaking in India: Manoj Bajpayee