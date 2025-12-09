India's Manoj Tiwari trolled over dollar rate comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has sparked discussion after making unrealistic comments about the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

Seemingly unaware of the international economic landscape, Manoj Tiwari argued that most Indian citizens use rupees for their daily expenses, and therefore the rise or fall of the dollar does not directly affect common people.

“Since the majority of people conduct their everyday transactions in Indian currency, the rise in the value of the dollar does not immediately affect them,” he said.

His remarks, however, triggered widespread online debate. Critics pointed out that the strength of the dollar plays a significant role in shaping India’s economic environment.

They emphasized that the dollar’s value affects imports, international trade, technology, fuel prices, and overall inflation—factors that eventually influence daily living costs for everyone.

Conversely, people widely mocked him for his illogical comments: