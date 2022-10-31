Man’s face catches fire during stunt, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video seeing a man’s face catching fire while performing a stunt is going viral on social media application Instagram.

Ravi Patidar shared the viral video on the platform.

It showed the victim urging the crowd to cheer him on. The man, with the torch in hand, took a sip of petrol and it seemed everything was going well.

However, things went south when he brought the torch close to his mouth. His face caught fire.

The clip showed his beard engulfed in flames. People rushed toward him and put out the fire but patting it several times.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The horrific clip got millions of views. Netizens called for taking safety precautions when trying to perform fire stunts.

Here’s what they wrote

“ Yah Aag hai aag se khelo Mat jal jaaoge (Don’t play with fire. You”ll get burned).”

“ Bahut hi Khatarnak stunt Hai Har Kisi Ko yah nahin karna chahie (This is a very dangerous stunt and should not be attempted by anyone).”

It is pertinent to mention that people have lost their lives or suffered life-threatening injuries. Earlier, a horrific video of an 18-year-old suffering severe burn injuries after a fire haircut went wrong made rounds.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital. It was reported that the man suffered from severe burn injuries on his face, chest and neck.

Comments