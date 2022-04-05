Man’s quick reflexes saves colleague from nasty fall; video goes viral

A video of a man showing quick thinking to save his colleague from a nasty off the ladder is going viral.

“The way he held on 😭😭😭” the caption read. “He catches his co-worker after he falls off a ladder. Amazing lifesaving good news! 🙌”

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, sees a man asking for a tool while standing on a ladder. Just as soon as he grabs it, the ladder slipped and went tumbling down.

The unidentified person availed his quick reflexes to intercept the fall. He kept holding him even when they were on the floor and figuring out what happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The video became a sensation and got millions of views. Here are some of the comments.

RELATED – WATCH: Store manager saves baby from dangerous fall

“Wow this man literally used his body as an impact cushion, that awesome. An earth angel,” a user wrote

“Now that’s a real trust fall. Good to know who has your back. Literally,” the second one commented.

They showed love for the embrace of his loving nature as well.

“Oh my goodness! What fortune. He rubbed his heart too. That’s just so kind and loving. Good human aware [sic] goes to that man,” said another comment.

Comments