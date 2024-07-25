web analytics
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Mansehra: Gang behind fake ARY News page arrested

MANSEHRA: The local Mansehra police on Thursday arrested a gang allegedly operating fake ARY News page, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the main accused – Tariq – was part of a group operating fake ARY News page from Mansehra.

The arrest came to light following a complaint filed by an ARY News representative.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah stated that the group includes both women and other suspects, some of whom have been traced, while the efforts are underway to apprehend the international members of the group with the assistance of Interpol.

During the police investigation, Tariq confessed to his involvement, revealing that he obtained a contact number from a fake ARY News social media page. Ten days prior, a person named Afzal sent him the microphone and logo of ARY News.

Tariq further disclosed that he was later added to a WhatsApp group that included a girl named Shehzadi, unaware that the group members were impostors, he expressed remorse for his actions and requested forgiveness.

