Mansoor Awan to continue working as AGP in interim set-up

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan to continue performing his duties during the interim government tenure, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

Awan was appointed in March this year after the resignation of Shehzad Ata Elahi. The president had appointed Awan as the AGP under Article 100 of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.

Currently, Awan is defending in the Supreme Court the court-martial of May 9 rioters. He is also defending various pieces of legislation including the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023.

The AGP plays the role of a bridge between the government and the judiciary on critical matters.

Possible cabinet

Meanwhile, Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has sped up the consultation for the formation of the caretaker cabinet.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the names of caretaker ministers under consideration include former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, former civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani.

Sources said that Jalil Abbas Jilaini, which was earlier reported to be the favorite candidate for the premiership, is now being considered for the role of interim Foreign Minister.