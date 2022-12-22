Thursday, December 22, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Kashan Bhatti

Many PTI lawmakers requested to not accept resignation: NA speaker

test

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members requested not to accept the resignations of parliamentarians, ARY News reported.

The NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz said many PTI lawmakers came to me personally and requested not to accept the resignations of the other lawmakers.

The speaker said that all those assembly members who resigned have to satisfy me first, there is no pressure on them, and they are voluntarily resigning adding to this he said one has to appear before the NA Speaker to confirm their resignation.

A confirmation letter has been written to all the resigned members, I will give them time to confirm the resignations, and I would like to hear back from every member, the speaker added.

Comments

Kashan Bhatti

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.