Many regions of Saudi Arabia to face extreme cold weather

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

The National Center of Meteorology (NMC) of Saudi Arabia forecasted that different cities of the kingdom will continue to witness cold weather and temperature is likely to drop in Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and parts of the country.

The NMC predicted that during the current mid-winter school break, temperatures will dip and snow will fall in the northern areas of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and Northern Borders.

The center stated in a statement on its X account that most parts of the Kingdom, including Tabuk, Makkah, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders, Hail, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Al-Baha, are anticipated to experience moderate to severe rainfall along with dust-raising winds.

The NMC also revealed that the 1992 cold wave was the strongest Saudi Arabia has ever seen. The lowest temperature ever recorded was -9.3 degrees Celsius with an average of -4.4 degrees Celsius for seven days in January 1992 at the NMC’s Hail station.

According to the NMC, the impact of severe winter cold waves in Saudi Arabia was concentrated on the center’s Hail and Al-Qurayyat stations, which historically recorded the lowest January temperatures between 1985 and 2023.

