Manzar Sehbai congratulates ‘beloved’ wife Samina Ahmad with loving post

Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmad are proof that age is just a number and love should be evergreen!

Sehbai, 71, and Ahmad, 74, tied the knot last year in a small nikkah ceremony and their sweet public displays of affection on social media are heartwarming ever since!

In the latest display, Sehbai took to Instagram to congratulate his wife for her Lifetime Achievement Award which she received at the Governor’s House.

Sharing a picture of Ahmad, Manzar Sehbai wrote, “My beloved wife Samina Ahmad receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. She deserves much more than that.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRJtTm1MsO8/

The loving post was met with lots of positive energy on the photo-sharing app with several actors from the entertainment fraternity, including Nadia Afghan, also congratulating Ahmad in the comments section.

Earlier, Manzar Sehbai hinted at Ahmad being a part of a Hollywood production, which, according to reports, could very well be the upcoming show Ms Marvel.

The welcome news was first shared by Manzar Sehbai in a nonchalant reply to a comment on an Instagram post announcing that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine at a local hospital. A fan asked the veteran star about the whereabouts of his wife to which he had replied, “She is in Thailand… Shooting for a Hollywood serial.”

Manzar Sehbai also marked their first anniversary with a touching Instagram post. “Today is our first wedding anniversary,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the couple from their nikkah day and cited a popular quote from British author Emily Bronte.

“Whatever our souls are made of…her and mine are the same.”