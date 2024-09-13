Manzoor Wasan rings alarm bells for federal govt

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Hussain Wasan Friday predicted upcoming two to three months ‘important’ for the future of the federal government.

“Anything can happen in the next three months, however, the provincial governments will remain intact,” Wasan said in his statement.

He said Shehbaz Sharif will be in ‘trouble’ from the day, PPP decided to withdraw its support to the federal govt.

Ruling out the future of PTI founder Imran Khan in Pakistani politics, PPP leader Manzoor Wasan claimed international powers wants to see the former prime minister out of jail.

Last month, Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed had predicted that a technocrat government will take control of the country by September 30.

The former interior minister had claimed that the ‘interview process’ for installing the technocrat setup had already begun.