Manzoor Wassan says 27th Amendment won't curtail presidential power

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan on Saturday dismissed claims that the 27th Constitutional Amendment would curtail the powers of the President.

Speaking to ARY News, Wassan — known for his political “dreams” and predictions — said he had recently dreamt that November and December could prove to be important months for the country.

He clarified that under the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, the President of Pakistan would retain the same powers and authority, rejecting reports of any reduction in presidential powers as “baseless.”

“There are no such amendments being made to curtail the President’s authority,” he said.

The PPP leader added that the country was moving in the right direction, but described the next two months as “crucial,” hinting that “something might happen” during this period. However, he ruled out the possibility of any immediate political change.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari for extending his support to the 27th Constitutional Amendment, and also thanked the leadership of allied parties, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

A meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by the prime minister via video link from Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, accorded its approval to the draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, according to the PM Office Media Wing.

Following the cabinet’s approval, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed media representatives about the key features of the proposed constitutional amendments, on the prime minister’s instructions.

The prime minister welcomed the cabinet members and thanked the allied parties in Parliament for their cooperation and consensus on the proposed legislation.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasized that the amendment aimed to strengthen relations between the federation and the provinces, and that it represented a collective national effort in the larger interest of the country. He lauded the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Attorney General, and their teams for their contributions.

He thanked Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his guidance who, he said, was taken into confidence over the proposed amendment.