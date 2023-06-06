Manzoor Wattoo hints at rejoining PPP

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Manzoor Wattoo on Tuesday hinted at rejoining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Manzoor Wattoo said his kids have left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after May 9 violence and added he also held meetings with the ‘friends’ in PPP and Jahangir Tareen.

“I might rejoin PPP but the final decision is yet to be taken,” Wattoo said.

About upcoming general elections, the senior politician said the polls will be held in October and a coalition govt will come into power.

“PML-N will form coalition govt in Punjab, PTI in KP and PPP will form governments in Sindh and Balochistan,” the former Punjab chief minister said.

He also claimed that there are chances for PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be sworn in as new prime minister of Pakistan.

On June 1 several former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab formally joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to details, the new members joined the party in Lahore in the presence of former president and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.