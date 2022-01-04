Video: This is how a map reunited man with family after 33 years

A man reunited with his family after a long break of 33 years owing to a map of his childhood village he drew on a piece of paper.

The reunion was captured on camera, showing the man touching his mother’s feet after seeing her for the first time in 33 years following his abduction.

The video, which has been shared online, showed the family members breaking down in tears at the sight of their lost relative.



The entire episode involved the abduction of Li Jingwei, who is now 37, from his home village in 1989 and sold into a child trafficking ring in China.

Reports said Li was sold to a family who lived 1,700 miles away from his home. His mother had moved house and was just 100 kilometrs from her son without any knowledge.

Things started developing after Li shared a video of the self-drawn map of his home village on social site Douyin on Christmas Eve. This happened after his adoptive parents and DNA services weren’t able to track down his family.

Read More: MOTHER AND SON REUNITE AFTER 70 YEARS THANKS TO SOCIAL MEDIA

After the map was shared on Douyin, the police were able to match it with an area near the south-western city of Zhaotong in Yunnan Province.

Once the location was confirmed, the 37-year-old underwent DNA tests before being reunited with his mother last week. Unfortunately, his father passed away a few years back.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!