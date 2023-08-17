Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar to ‘take’ oath as caretaker CM Sindh today

KARACHI: The oath-taking ceremony of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir will be held today (Thursday).

According to details, the swearing-in ceremony was originally scheduled for August 16 (Wednesday) was delayed by one day due to the busy schedule of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori who was visiting Islamabad.

The consensus was made on the name of Maqbool Baqar for caretaker CM in a meeting between Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ansar Rana.

After the advice of CM Murad, Governor Kamran Tessori approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday (August 11).

Who is Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar?

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his LLB. degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Justice Baqar began his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1981. He became Additional Judge High Court on 26 August 2002. He served as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015.

On February 17, 2015, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Baqar has written a number of important judgments, including the judgment in the case of Asif Zardari vs National Accountability Bureau, which held that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had exceeded its powers in the investigation of former President Asif Zardari.

Justice Baqar also wrote the dissenting note in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa vs Federation of Pakistan, which held that the presidential reference against Justice Isa was politically motivated.