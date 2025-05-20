US cancels student visas in new policy

WASHINGTON:U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that student visas will be revoked as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to stop pro-Palestinian protesters favoring Gaza at universities, emphasising that students must adhere to institutional and national laws, ARY News reported.

This action is against the international students in the US who have expressed support for Palestinians. Marco Rubio on student visa cancellations explained that while no students have been deported, only their visas were cancelled due to violations. “You come here to study, but then break institutional and national laws. We are going to cancel more visas,” he stated.

In response to a question, Marco Rubio acknowledged that Saudi Arabia has stopped negotiations with Israel due to the current geopolitical situation. However, he repeated the U.S. commitment to bringing the two nations closer together.

Moreover, U.S. senators praised Rubio for his role in paving the way to lessen tensions between India and Pakistan.

Rubio also discussed issues regarding Israel and Gaza, replying to questions about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent statements.

Some U.S. senators questioned Netanyahu’s remarks about increasing regional control, as well as Israel’s limits on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Rubio assured that aid delivery to Gaza has commenced, emphasising that Israel aims to remove Hamas remnants to ensure long-term stability.

“Our focus right now is on the return of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid,” Rubio concluded.

Recent news says that Marco Rubio has cancelled at least 300 student visas. He is worried about students getting involved in activism and breaking U.S. rules. His new “Catch and Revoke” policy means that if non-citizens break U.S. laws, their visas can be cancelled right away.

