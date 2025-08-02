There can be no Palestinian state without Israel’s consent: Rubio

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called recent moves of France, the United Kingdom and Canada to recognise Palestine as a state, saying their efforts are useless if Israel does not approve it, ARY News reported.

Marco Rubio highlighted that the Palestinian state recognition cannot be reformed as this ‘requires’ Israeli consent.

Marco Rubio stated, “Neither of these countries is capable of creating a Palestinian state. There can be no Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to it.” He further asked about the possibility of the recognition, asking, “They can’t even tell you where this Palestinian state is. They can’t tell you who will govern it”.

Marco Rubio criticised Western governments for using Palestinian state recognition as a tool for domestic political benefits, specifically targeting France and the UK. He accused their decisions of emboldening Hamas and undermining ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. “At the end of the day, the Hamas side is the Palestinian statehood side. So, you are creating this reward,” Marco Rubio said.

Read More: Rubio lauds Pakistan’s positive role in global, regional peace

Marco Rubio’s comments follow a growing international force in favour of Palestine. France has shown interest in recognising Palestine in the coming UN General Assembly in September, while the United Kingdom has given a condition stating that if Israel does not opt for the ceasefire, it will recognise Palestine and take other measures.

Canada has also joined both nations. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that Ottawa is considering Palestinian state recognition.

Despite these developments, Marco Rubio maintained that Israel’s approval remains the foundation of any practical solution.

His remarks reflect old U.S. policy and highlight the increasing separation between Washington and its Western allies over the future of Palestinian control.