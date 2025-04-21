YRF confirms ‘Mardaani 3’ – Here’s what Rani Mukerji looks like this time

Yash Raj Films has officially confirmed the release date for Rani Mukerji’s starrer Mardaani 3 by revealing the first look of the third instalment of the franchise.

Scheduled for release on February 27, 2026, Mardaani 3 will hit cinemas during the Holi week, a fitting backdrop for the film’s intense clash between good and evil.

The makers have also unveiled the explosive first look of Rani Mukerji in her iconic role as the fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Known for her bold and relentless pursuit of justice, Rani Mukerji is set to return in a darker, deadlier, and more brutal version of her character.

The announcement has already generated a buzz among fans, who are eager to see Rani Mukerji once again deliver a powerful performance in this gripping thriller.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 promises to continue the franchise’s legacy of tackling socially relevant issues.

While the first film explored the grim realities of human trafficking and the second delved into the mind of a psychotic serial rapist, Mardaani 3 is expected to explore another dark theme that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film’s shoot is already underway, with recent reports revealing that the makers have been filming at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri after completing a segment at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

With Mardaani 3 scheduled for release on a date that has proven to be successful for YRF in the past, there are high hopes for both critical acclaim and box-office success.

Fans are excited for what is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to this iconic female-led franchise, with Rani Mukerji once again in the spotlight as the tough, no-nonsense cop fighting for justice.

As Mardaani 3 continues to build anticipation, it is clear that Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy will be the centrepiece of the film, making it one to watch in 2026.