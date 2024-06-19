web analytics
Mardan: Youth commits suicide after killing father, two brothers

MARDAN: A youth committed suicide after shooting his father and two brothers dead in Khor Banda in Mardan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Nihar Ali, who is said to be mentally disturbed killed his father Nasrullah, and two brothers Faizullah and Ibadullah at their home and later committed suicide.

The incident took place at Khor Banda in Shaikh Maltoon police jurisdiction.

Accused Nihar Ali also injured his mother. “He was deranged and mentally disturbed,” local police said.

Police said that the dead bodies and injured have been shifted to MMC hospital.

