Nargis Fakhri was probably jealous of me: Mareeha Safdar

Actor, model and reality TV star Mareeha Safdar, who featured in the Bollywood movie ‘Housefull 3’, claimed that co-star Nargis Fakhri was jealous of her during shooting.

In a recent appearance on a private news channel’s comedy show, Mareeha Safdar, who had a chance to share the screen with Bollywood A-listers in Sajid Farhad’s action-comedy ‘Housefull 3’, shared her experience of working with Indian actors.

She said, “I had a good camaraderie with Lisa [Haydon] and Jacqueline [Fernandez], whereas, Nargis [Fakhri] was a bit arrogant and too much of herself.”

“Akshay [Kumar] was nice, he was a sweetheart. Abhishek [Bachchan] and Riteish [Deshmukh] were just alright. Boman Irani was very funny,” added the ‘Tamasha’ contestant.

When asked further about the ‘problems’ she had with the ‘Rockstar’ debutante, Safdar explained, “No, I did not have any problems with her, I was being nice. She was bothered by the fact that everyone was gelling well with a newcomer like me. She seemed jealous and was probably thinking who is this girl and where has she come from? She was rude and jealous towards others as well.”

Speaking about her experience of working across the border, the celebrity said, “All Indian actors are super professional, and there’s a reason they’re ahead of us.”

