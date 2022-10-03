Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne’s guards break photographer’s arm

A paparazzi suffered a broken arm when trying to take pictures of Hollywood actors Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne.

The two actors were having dinner at a restaurant in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires when Pedro Alberto Orquera tried taking pictures of them.

Their bodyguards pounced and slammed him to the ground. They thrashed him till he begged them to leave him alone.

TMZ, on the other hand, painted a different picture. They reported that the paparazzi, in an aggressive manner, rushed toward them when they were getting in their car.

The driver sped up the gear to save Margot Robbie from the photographer. However, The Wolf of Wall Street star was halfway in the car and had to leap out of the vehicle to protect herself from the predicament.

The photographer took advantage of the situation and began taking her pictures. That’s when her friends intervened and physically attacked the paparazzi.

He suffered a broken arm and a bloody scalp. They got arrested later.

