Margot Robbie embraces ‘familial’ aesthetic for production company

Apart from leading some of the biggest films, Hollywood actor Margot Robbie also runs a production company with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

The actor is best known for her memorable roles in ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Margot Robbie and her husband also run their production company, LuckyChap, which has backed films such as ‘Saltburn,’ ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘Barbie.’

In a recent interview, the two opened the doors to their office in Los Angeles and revealed their vision when they developed it.

The couple shared how they, along with their designer Scarlett Hessian and fellow LuckyChap founder, Josey McNamara, designed their space with creativity in mind.

Tom Ackerley maintained that they wanted the space to have a “house-style, familial feeling.”

The star couple also added props from Hollywood films they have backed throughout the years.

“These are the exact chairs from the Mattel boardroom scene with Will Ferrell,” revealed Tom while pointing to the props from the ‘Barbie’ movie.

Margot Robbie revealed that she works best when she is at the rooftop terrace of the office.

“I’m not very good at staying inside. So if I’m reading scripts or having lunch or even doing meetings, I go up to the terrace,” the Hollywood actor said.

It is worth noting here that the couple first met in London and began dating around 2014.

They tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child last year.