Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi to star in ‘Wuthering Heights’ film adaptation

Australian actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been paired up to share the screen in Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s much-anticipated film adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’.

Fans have more reasons to look forward to the film adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’, Emily Brontë’s romance novel, to be written, directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, as the ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie and BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi are on board, to play Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff respectively.

According to the details, the movie adaptation of Brontë’s romance classic, which was first announced by Fennell in July this year, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on the floors next year in the U.K.

Robbie also co-produces the title with her and her husband Tom Ackerley’s LuckyChap Entertainment, which marks their third collaboration with Fennell, after Academy Award-winning ‘Promising Young Woman’ (2020) and last year’s critically acclaimed psychological thriller ‘Saltburn’.

Notably, ‘Wuthering Heights’, the only novel by English author Brontë, published back in 1847, is considered one of the greatest pieces of literature. The story follows two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and their turbulent relationship with Earnshaws’ foster son, Heathcliff.