Margot Robbie made sandwiches before Hollywood success

Prolific Hollywood actress Margot Robbie revealed she worked at a global sandwich chain to make it as an actor after dropping law education.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street‘ opened up on her struggles to become an actor. She said her ultimate goal of her journey was to unpack her bags in Hollywood and stay there but earning was required to reach there.

The ‘Birds of Prey‘ star said she worked in a surf shop for two years before going on to work as a babysitter and making sandwiches.

Moreover, the actress worked at a grocery shop and a pharmacy. She added she has been a waitress and a cleaner.

The Hollywood actress opened up on the importance of getting formal training and getting rid of her Australian accent to become an actress.

“Don’t think that I came to the United States without any artistic training. I learnt the business from coaches for two years. I had to get rid of my Australian accent, Crocodile Dundee-style. In short, there was a lot going on!” she said.

Margot Robbie is one of the most sought actress. She has been praised for her stellar performances in hit films ‘Suicide Squad‘, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘, ‘Terminal‘, ‘Promising Young Woman‘ and others.

