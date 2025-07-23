Margot Robbie to star in remake of 1958 sci-fi classic

Margot Robbie may have found her next major role. She is set to star in a remake of the sci-fi classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

According to The Insneider, the film will be directed by Tim Burton and developed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Margot Robbie will also work as a producer on the film through her production company, LuckyChap.

This new project continues Robbie’s strong relationship with Warner Bros., as her company signed a multi-year deal with the studio last year.

The film is currently in development, and it will be a fresh version of the 1958 sci-fi film, which told the story of a woman who becomes a giant after an alien encounter and then seeks revenge on her unfaithful husband.

Tim Burton, known for his unique visual style, is directing the remake. The screenplay is being written by Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl.

Margot Robbie is expected to take on the lead role of the towering woman, giving the cult classic a modern twist.

This new film adds to Robbie’s growing list of impressive projects. Over the years, Margot Robbie has starred in major hits like The Wolf of Wall Street, Barbie, I, Tonya, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

She became widely known for playing Harley Quinn in the DC films.

Besides the remake, Robbie is also working on other projects, including a new version of Wuthering Heights, where she plays Catherine Earnshaw. She is also set to star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

With Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, Margot Robbie is once again stepping into a powerful and bold role, showing her range and strength as both an actress and a producer.

