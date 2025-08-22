Margot Robbie makes rare comment on her mom-life

Hollywood diva Margot Robbie spills the beans on her life as a new mom, after welcoming her first child with husband Tom Ackerley last year.

Married to Tom Ackerley since 2016, Margot Robbie, 35, who embraced parenthood with her filmmaker husband last October, termed her mom-life as ‘the best’.

“It’s like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it,” the ‘Barbie’ star said about the joy of motherhood. “And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear.”

“So, it’s kind of like: ‘It’s the best,’ you know?” the boy-mom gushed.

While soaking up the experience of pregnancy, and later motherhood and postpartum, Robbie had been away from the screen since the massive success of Oscar-nominated ‘Barbie’, Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation of Mattel’s beloved fashion dolls. She is all set for a comeback with Kogonada’s upcoming romance flick, ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, co-starring Colin Farrell.

Speaking about this hiatus further, Robbie quipped, “That’s the longest break I’ve ever had between jobs.”

Notably, the title is scheduled to hit theatres on September 19.