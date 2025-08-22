Margot Robbie says Penguin almost debuted in ‘Birds of Prey’

Hollywood actor Margot Robbie has revealed that ‘Batman’ villain the Penguin almost debuted in 2020’s ‘Birds of Prey.’

Actor Colin Farrell scored a Golden Globe win for playing Oz Cobb in HBO’s 2024 show, ‘The Penguin.’

However, Margot Robbie has now revealed that the character almost made it to her DC film ‘Birds of Prey.’

The Hollywood actor, who has starred as Harley Quinn in several DC movies, revealed that the original script for ‘Birds of Prey’ had the Penguin as the main villain.

However, ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves stopped the makers from using the character in the film, Robbie said.

“The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of ‘Birds of Prey,’ the villain was the Penguin,” Margot Robbie told Colin Farrell during a joint interview.

“And then Matt Reeves said, ‘Don’t use the Penguin. I’m going to use him in my thing.’ And so we swapped it to Black Mask,” she added.

Matt Reeves went on to serve as executive producer on ‘The Penguin’ series.

Her revelations left Colin Farrell shocked as he asked Robbie how was Penguin written in the original script.

“Amazing,” she responded, adding that she still has a copy of the original script.

“It’s probably on my computer. You could read it,” the Hollywood actor told Colin Farrell.

While the future of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn remains unclear in the new DC Universe, Farrell is likely to return for his role in Matt Reeves’s ‘The Batman: Part II.’

The film, starring actor Robert Pattinson in the titular role, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 1, 2027.