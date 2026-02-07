Margot Robbie spills tea on upcoming film 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie revealed that she had no intentions of appearing in the romantic gothic drama film Wuthering Heights.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, she explained that she agreed as a producer only to the Emerald Fennell-directed production.

However, later she came to terms with negotiating for the lead character, Cathy.

“I wasn’t always going to be in it. I was thrilled to be the producer, but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring”. Notably, the casting eventually fell in her favour as she always wanted to work with the 40-year-old filmmaker. In the same interview, The Wolf of Wall Street star made a lighthearted jest.

“When I started on TV, I had to have a dialect coach because I come from Queensland and I was thought too Australian for Neighbours!”

“I couldn’t hear, I had a bad accent, but they said, ‘You are just awful to listen to!’”

She went on to detail, “Emerald loves the book, and she really focused on the feeling it gave her when she first read it at 14”.

Moreover, she pointed out that the portrayal “channels that raw emotional experience so it’s an interpretation rather than an adaptation.

She further told that the movie was initially scheduled to release on February 11 and starred by Jacob Elordi, she pointed out that it is an unconventional version.

Margot called it one of the greatest love stories of all time and said it was an interpretation and not an adaptation.