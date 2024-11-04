Margot Robbie welcomes her first child with Tom Ackerley

Hollywood actor-producer Margot Robbie and her husband, English filmmaker Tom Ackerley, have welcomed their first child together.

As reported by foreign media, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley embraced parenthood for the first time last month, when the former gave birth to their baby boy.

Reportedly, the couple welcomed their son on October 17, ahead of the scheduled time.

While the celebrity couple has yet to make the official announcement of their baby’s birth, a report from a foreign publication suggested that Robbie ‘went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date’.

“All is well,” the publication further reported citing a source close to the new parents, adding that both sides of the grandparents will soon arrive in Los Angeles to meet the newborn.

Notably, Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, first met in 2013, on the sets of the World War II drama ‘Suite Française’, starring the Hollywood diva, whereas, her now-husband was behind the camera. They started dating the following year, and after a two-year romance, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in 2016.

The reports of the couple’s first pregnancy surfaced in July this year when the ‘Barbie’ actor was spotted with a baby bump during an Italian vacation in Lake Como.