Mari concludes Ghazij appraisal program

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) on Monday announced the successful completion of the appraisal program for Ghazij gas discovery, a significant stride towards addressing Pakistan’s energy needs and enhancing food security.

Discovered in January 2023 within the Mari Development and Production Lease area, the Ghazij gas field has unlocked new hydrocarbon opportunities in the mature basins, said the press release.

MPCL’s fast track appraisal campaign, which included drilling of four appraisal wells, has confirmed the field’s potential, it added.

“All five gas wells (one exploratory and four appraisal) are now connected to the SNGPL network, delivering approximately 30 MMSCFD of gas as part of Extended Well Testing (ETW) program. The Field Development Plan is underway and will soon be submitted for regulatory approval.

“Additionally, the Shawal Oil discovery announced in April 2024, which falls in a separate fault block to the eastern side of Ghazij wells, has upside potential for gas in Ghazij Reservoir which is currently under evaluation,” the statement added.

Faheem Haider, MD/CEO of MPCL, hailed the Ghazij Appraisal Program as a major milestone. He emphasized that the data gathered has confirmed the discovery’s technical and commercial viability, paving the way for efficient and cost-effective development.

Haider underscored Pakistan’s untapped hydrocarbon potential, urging technical teams to remain innovative and bold in exploring and testing new geological concepts and deploy new technologies wherever possible.