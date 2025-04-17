Maria Malik reveals what makes ‘Shikwa’ stand apart from other dramas

Rising Pakistani actress Maria Malik has shared her experience of working on ARY Digital drama ‘Shikwa’ alongside actors Yashma Gill and Sami Khan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Produced under Abdullah Seja’s iDream Entertainment, budding drama director M. Danish Behlim, who earlier co-directed ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, helms the direction of the title.

Author Nadia Ahmed, best known for ‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’ and ‘Teri Rah Mein’, penned the soap.

As per the description, ‘Shikwa’ is a story about love, betrayal, and the unexpected turns life can take.

“Some truths are too painful to face… Some illusions are too beautiful to leave behind. Will they find their way, or will the past consume them?” read the caption of the drama.

Pakistani actress Maria Malik, who plays Sania in the show, has revealed what made ‘Shikwa’ a unique experience for her.

“The story is brilliant. I play Sania, who comes from a broken family, but she is very strong,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Read more: Yashma Gill, Sami Khan come together for ‘Shikwa’ – Watch teaser

The Pakistani actress added, “When I received the script, I told myself not to let it go.”

Apart from Maria Malik, ‘Shikwa’ also features Asim Mehmood, Maria Malik, Qudsia Ali and Sabrina Furqan, along with veteran actors Atiqa Odho and Usman Peerzada among others.