Maria murder case: DNA report reveals no evidence of rape

TOBA TEK SINGH: A DNA report revealed that 23-year-old Maria, who was killed by her brother, was not sexually assaulted, ARY News reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ibadat Nisar said that the DNA report did not prove sexual assault on the slain Maria. He said that the two brothers of the slain woman are accusing each other of assaulting their sister, adding that accusations were not proved in the DNA report.

The DPO said that samples of the main accused who are brothers and a father of Maria were taken. Ibadat Nisar said that the main accused and the father had doubts about character of the victim.

The DPO said that according to the forensic report, the video is original, and the police have fulfilled all legal requirements. It is pertinent to mention here that In a gruesome incident, a man smothered his sister to death in the presence of a father and other family members in Toba Tek Singh earlier in March.

Another brother was filming the murder while the other family members witnessed the horrific incident as if nothing wrong was happening.

In the heart-wrenching video obtained by ARY News, the man can be seen smoothring the sister with a pillow other family members including the victim’s sister-in-law witnessing the murder soothingly.

After the murder, the father of both the accused and the victim also offered water to the suspect.

Initially, the police arrested the main suspect and the father and later the brother who filmed the incident was also nabbed and implicated in the murder case.

Earlier, the lawyer of the accused in Maria’s murder case announced the withdrawal of his letter of attorney in Toba Tek Singh

Kamran Zafar, Maria’s elder brother’s lawyer announced the withdrawal of his advocacy in the case. Lawyer Kamran Zafar said Shahbaz and his wife were misleading, and he could not represent such “beasts” before the court.