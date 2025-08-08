Mariah Carey has an iconic reaction to Katy Perry’s space trip

American singer-actor Mariah Carey just came to know that fellow popstar Katy Perry had a trip to space, and the former has the most iconic reaction to it.

It has been weeks since singer Katy Perry joined Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez, as well as Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn and Gayle King, on his Blue Origin’s all-female space expedition in April, but Mariah Carey got to know about the trip only recently, during her outing on Scott Mills’ breakfast show.

Unaware of the whole thing, the ‘Obsessed’ singer gave a hilarious reaction to the outing, asking multiple times whether it actually happened, or if the scenario was made up by the host.

“Where’d she go? Into orbit and back?” a confused Carey asked. “She’s like floating? And this is true?”

However, once it all made sense, she went on to add, “Wow, alright Katy. I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing.”

At the same time, Carey maintained that she doesn’t fancy such adventures and would not want to follow the ‘Dark Horse’ singer in doing so. “I think I’ve done enough,” she told the host in a now-viral clip.