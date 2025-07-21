Mariah Carey announces new album ‘Here For It All’

American pop icon Mariah Carey announced plans to release a new album, titled ‘Here For It All,’ on Monday.

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to make the announcement in a brief video, depicting her strutting in spike heels and a snippet of her singing the title track.

Set to release on September 26 via Gamma, ‘Here For It All’ was first teased when Mariah Carey released ‘Type Dangerous’ in early June.

In her earlier social media posts, the pop icon suggested that ‘Sugar Sweet’ will be the title of the second single of the album.

Amid little details about the new album, it remains unclear which numbers will make the final track list.

Mariah Carey has been hinting at the release of ‘Here For It All,’ her sixteenth album, for years.

In an interview last year, the singer confirmed that she was actively working on the album.

“I’ve written some new songs. You know, I’m excited about it. I have to figure out which songs I’m going to do and which songs I’m not going to do. But I think I’m very excited about it,” she said at the time.

The upcoming studio album is the first in seven years from Mariah Carey since she released ‘Caution’ in 2018.

That album saw the singer collaborate with several artists, including Skrillex, Mustard, No I.D. and Timbaland.