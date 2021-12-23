Mariam Ansari looks radiant in her ‘Shendi’ pictures

Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari began the new journey of life with beau Owais Khan last night.

On Wednesday night, Pakistani actor, RJ, and fitness fanatic, Mariam Ansari tied the knot with beau Owais Khan, who is the son of veteran cricketer Moin Khan, in a private ‘Shendi‘ event.

‘Dil Lagi actor made for a gorgeous bride in customized bright red Zuria Dor ensemble with heavy gold embellishments all over the Lehnga. Her beautiful wedding dress was complimented with traditional jewelry pieces and dewy glam makeup by renowned makeup artist, Sara Ali.

Some snippets from the couple’s wedding shoot were shared by photographer Abdul Samad Zia on his Instagram account. Many videos that are doing the rounds on social media see the young couple having fun on the dance floor with family and friends.

Bride’s only brother and Pakistani actor, Ali Ansari was also spotted shaking a leg on sister’s ‘Shendi’ with his fiancé, Saboor Aly.

Many celebrities including Ramsha Khan, Sajal Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Shafaat Ali among others were in attendance to give their best wishes and celebrate the duo.

Wedding festivities of the ‘Faryaad’ actor began over the past weekend with Mayun function followed by Qawalli night on Monday.

