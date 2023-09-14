Mariam Saqib killed by bullet fired from security guard’s rifle: forensic report

KARACHI: The forensic report revealed that schoolgirl Mariam Saqib was killed by bullet fired from security guard’s rifle, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the security guard who fired the bullet which killed the minor Mariam Saqib has been arrested.

The Karachi police department earlier expedited the probe into the death case of a schoolgirl Mariam Saqib who was killed during the exchange of fire between a hotel’s security guard and dacoits in the Bufferzone area.

A seven-year-old schoolgirl namely Mariam Saqib got killed by a stray bullet during the exchange of fire between a security guard and dacoits in Karachi’s Bufferzone area early Thursday morning.

A four-member probe team was constituted by SSP Central Abdullah Chachar to ascertain facts and arrest the culprits.

The probe team will be led by SP Gulberg Jahandad while other members include DSP Shadman Town Muhammad Javaid, SHO Taimuria Zulfiqar Haider and SHO Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Qamar Javed.

The security guard of a local hotel was identified as Ali Raza who confirmed the death of the minor girl during the exchange of fire between him and the dacoits.

Police officials told the media that they sent security guard’s 222 rifle for forensic examination.

They added that it is yet to be ascertained whether Mariam Saqib lost her life after receiving a bullet from a security guard’s weapon or by the firing of dacoits.

Police said the deceased schoolgirl’s family refused to pursue legal proceedings. They added that a case would be lodged on behalf of the state if the victim’s family refused to pursue legal action.

Police also recorded testimonies of eyewitnesses and the security guard.

The child’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the incident might have been caused by a stray bullet. Police added that they were still collecting information about the incident.