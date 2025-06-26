Mariska Hargitay recalls early memories of mothers ahead of ‘My Mom Jayne’ doc

Hollywood actor Mariska Hargitay has recalled early memories of her mother ahead of the release of the ‘My Mom Jayne’ documentary.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star is the daughter of Jayne Mansfield, who was a popular actress in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Mariska Hargitay was just three years old when her mother died in a tragic car accident in 1967.

Hargitay is set to make her debut feature directing with a documentary about her late mother.

The HBO documentary, set to stream on June 27, follows the Hollywood actor “as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time,” according to the documentary’s logline.

It adds, “Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her.”

Ahead of the ‘My Mom Jayne’ premiere, Mariska Hargitay has recalled early memories of Jayne Mansfield.

“I have a couple of memories that — I don’t know if they’re memories or they’re photographs or they’re something that I wish happened or a fragment of a memory,” the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star.

She added, “It’s been a life of longing for her and trying to reconstruct connection.”

Revealing her longing for Jayne Mansfield, the Hollywood actor said that the death of her mother felt like having a hole in her heart.

“So it’s been a life of navigating that and trying to figure [it] out,” Mariska Hargitay added.