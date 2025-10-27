Mariska Hargitay shares trick to appropriately pronounce her name

The TV legend Mariska Hargitay has come up with a way to call her name appropriately, as her colleagues still mispronounce her name.

The star Mariska Hargitay, appropriately pronounced Mar-rish-ka, recently appeared with Amy Poehler on Good Hang and revealed that even after 26 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, her fellow workers still pronounce her name as “Maritza,” “Marcika,” or “Markiska.”

Mariska, whose name is pronounced Ma-rish-ka, appeared on Good Hang With Amy Poehler. The actress shared that even after 26 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, her colleagues on the set still pronounce her name as “Maritza, Marcika, or Markiska.” Christopher Meloni, on the other hand, addresses her particularly as Maritza.

“How badly have people screwed up your name?” Amy Poehler, the host, questioned the TV legend.

“Oh, I still live with it,” said the 61-year-old Mariska Hargitay in reply.

“Who was it last night? Oh, I had a brunch yesterday for my sister, and my cousin was there — I’ve known him from 1994 — and he kept calling me Ma-riss-ka. At one point, I go, ‘Ma—’ and then I said, ‘No, just let it go,'” she remembered.

Captain Olivia Benson since 1999 led the role. Mariska came up with an effective trick to help her associates correctly pronounce the name.

“It happens on set a lot. Now, on the call sheet, it’s M-A-R-I-S-H-H-H-H-H-H-H-K-A. That’s how I put it on the call sheet, just so people go, ‘Oh, got it, she’s big on the Hs.'” Mariska Hargitay shared the strategy with his colleagues.

