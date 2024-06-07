Often described as Pakistan’s hidden jewel, the maritime sector holds immense potential to unlock a wave of economic prosperity. Bless with a vast coastline and one of the top strategic locations in the world, Pakistan is poised to become a leader in trade and commerce, but only if it fully harnesses the power of its blue economy.

It is a well-known fact that around ninety five percent of Pakistan’s trade traverses through the world’s oceans. The two major ports in Pakistan, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) handle over 95% of the country’s international trade in which KPT handles 64% of Pakistan’s seaborne trade and 66% of its container trade, while the PQA handles the remaining 36% of seaborne trade and 34% of container trade. Rest of the 5% trade is handled by all the other ports with oil and fuel constituting roughly 90% of Pakistan’s total imports, highlighting the critical role energy security plays in a nation’s economic well-being.

These numbers are more than enough to highlight the maritime sector’s central role in our economy as without this key sector our country will come to a screeching halt. However, a concerning disconnect, and sea blindness exists between this vital industry and the national consciousness. Public knowledge regarding the intricacies and challenges of the maritime domain remains insufficient. This lack of understanding fosters apathy, hindering crucial investments and development in a field that holds the key to Pakistan’s economic success. A collective will, encompassing both policymakers and the general public, appears absent when it comes to prioritizing maritime education and infrastructure. This oversight threatens the smooth flow of trade and, consequently, the nation’s overall economic health.

Pakistan’s limited maritime awareness manifests in several detrimental ways. Unsustainable fishing practices, exacerbated by a lack of knowledge regarding responsible fishing techniques, threaten the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. A 2023 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) underscores this concern, highlighting that a significant portion of Pakistan’s stocks are currently overfished. Similarly, a dearth of technical understanding surrounding offshore energy exploration could hinder the development of this promising sector.

Insufficient safety awareness among maritime personnel can significantly elevate the risk of accidents and environmental damage. The convergence of high traffic density and a deficit of safety at sea and environmental protocols can lead to improper waste disposal practices, ultimately jeopardizing the health of marine ecosystems. Therefore, Institution of National Maritime Disaster Agency is mandatory.

Pakistan’s maritime industry suffers due to unsustainable practices that discourage growth and fail to attract young talent, creating a significant skills gap. This lack of emphasis on sustainability hinders Pakistan’s ability to capitalize on its full maritime potential. Pakistan also has a huge potential for aquacultural practices. Over the past few years, the private sector has invested on its own in this sector but there is no streamlined government policy to unlock the true potential of this key sector.

Despite a rich maritime heritage, Pakistan’s educational infrastructure for marine studies is limited. The country offers a small number of institutions like Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences, Bahria University, Maritime Training Institute Karachi, Maritime Training Academy Islamabad, and University of Karachi specializing in maritime degrees, supported by the Pakistan Navy. However, this number falls short compared to leading maritime nations like the Philippines, which has over 81 recognized maritime training colleges.

Pakistan’s marine education system struggles to keep pace with the demands of the modern maritime industry. A lack of programs related to the maritime sector hinders the development of a skilled workforce capable of maintaining advanced technologies. Limited funding, outdated facilities, instructor shortages, and a scarcity of research institutions further restrict the quality and scope of education. Public misunderstanding of the diverse and lucrative career opportunities in the maritime sector further weakens the pipeline for skilled professionals. These factors collectively stifle Pakistan’s potential to become a major player in the global maritime industry, a sector with vast potential for job creation and foreign exchange earnings. Investing in modernizing facilities, attracting qualified instructors, and fostering partnerships with the industry can help bridge this gap and unlock Pakistan’s maritime potential.

Pakistan can strengthen its maritime sector by addressing policy gaps and educational shortcomings. Increased funding, including public-private partnerships, is needed to develop modern curriculums aligned with international regulations and invest in teacher training. Public awareness campaigns showcasing diverse career paths and environmental importance can attract a wider talent pool.

This, coupled with a robust education system, will empower Pakistan to secure its coastline, combat illegal activities, and ensure the sustainability of its marine resources.

The private sector plays a pivotal role in promoting maritime education and careers. Internship programs offer invaluable hands-on experience for students while allowing employers to identify promising talent. Scholarship opportunities sponsored by shipping companies can alleviate financial burdens and attract a wider range of candidates. By fostering these collaborative relationships, the private sector can ensure a steady influx of skilled graduates to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

Pakistan’s future is contingent upon unlocking its maritime potential. Investment in maritime education and awareness is no longer optional, but essential. Collaboration between government, private sector, and academia is crucial. A robust curriculum, practical training, and attracting new talent will propel Pakistan’s maritime industry, fostering prosperity.

Imagine a Pakistan with a thriving maritime sector, driven by a highly skilled workforce. This vision is achievable. By prioritizing maritime education, Pakistan can secure a bright future for its citizens and the environment. The challenges are real, but the potential benefits are undeniable. Leveraging its maritime heritage and investing in its future workforce, Pakistan can navigate towards a dominant role in the global maritime landscape.

The writer holds an MS in Applied Anthropology and is currently associated with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Islamabad. The views expressed in the article are his own.