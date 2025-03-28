Maritime forces seize 1000kg of narcotics in joint operation

Pakistan’s maritime forces have successfully seized over 1,000 kilograms of narcotics in a Joint Intelligence Based Operation (JIBO) conducted in the Arabian Sea.

The operation, carried out under the Sea Front Task Force (SFTF), was a result of a Joint Intelligence Based Operation (JIBO) involving the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC), and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), according to a press statement issued here.

According to a press statement, the seized narcotics have an estimated value of PKR 2.3 billion in the international market. The successful seizure was made possible through timely intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts between the participating agencies.

The seized drugs have been handed over to the ANF for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier, it was reported that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with other security forces of Pakistan seized over 1062.894 metric tons of narcotics across the country since September 2023.

According to official statistics, law enforcement agencies have arrested 2,350 drug peddlers and smugglers nationwide during the period. The operation is part of the government’s efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and make Pakistan a drug-free nation.