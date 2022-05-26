Mariyam Nafees attends PTI’s D-Chowk protest; pictures, video go viral

The pictures and video of actor Mariyam Nafees with husband Amaan Ahmed in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk is viral across social media.

Mariyam Nafees took to the social media application Instagram to share the family pictures.

The actor, in the caption, wrote their her was high as ever despite the tear gas shelling.

Moreover, a video of them washing their face with water to wash their face amid the shelling also made rounds.

“It’s 4:30 in the morning and they’re still continuing to throw horrid skin and eye-burning tear gas to disperse protesters. Kis kis ko rokoge?” the text on the video read.

The text also read, “Shameful scene when a govt is so scared of peaceful unarmed protesters.”

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, said the government tried every method to crush the march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Police fired tear gas shells directly on the protestors including women and children in another attempt to disperse them. A citizen said that police officers were also using rubber bullets.

Due to heavy tear gas shelling, PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Nausheen Hamid and Ghazala Saifee fell unconscious.

Several women protestors fell unconscious after inhaling tear gas fired by riot police at the area.

