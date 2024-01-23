Mariyam Nafees’ BTS pictures from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ sets go viral

Actor Mariyam Nafees treats her millions of Instagram followers with BTS pictures and videos from the sets of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, popular actor Mariyam Nafees aka Zeenat of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, with lead pair Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, as well as TV veteran Savera Nadeem, and director Qasim Ali Mureed.
“• Sending love from the sets of Jaan-E-Jahan,” she wrote in the caption of the 10-visual gallery along with a diya emoji and styling credits.
Thousands of her fans liked the post and dropped endearing comments for both Nafees and Zeenat.
Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star, Khan, after a decade.
Apart from Nafees, the ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.
Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.
