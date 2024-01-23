Mariyam Nafees’ BTS pictures from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ sets go viral

Actor Mariyam Nafees treats her millions of Instagram followers with BTS pictures and videos from the sets of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, popular actor Mariyam Nafees aka Zeenat of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, with lead pair Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, as well as TV veteran Savera Nadeem, and director Qasim Ali Mureed.

“• Sending love from the sets of Jaan-E-Jahan,” she wrote in the caption of the 10-visual gallery along with a diya emoji and styling credits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

Thousands of her fans liked the post and dropped endearing comments for both Nafees and Zeenat.