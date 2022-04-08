Walima: Mariyam Nafees wraps wedding festivities on an inspiring note

Actor-model Mariyam Nafees wrapped up her wedding festivities on an inspiring note as she and her husband Amaan marked the last celebration, Walima with orphan kids.

Mariyam Nafees who exchanged vows with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed in an intimate Nikah ceremony earlier this month, followed by a glitzy Shendi event in Swat, opted for a more low-key affair for Walima and the couple celebrated the occasion with a bunch of kids at an orphanage.

Turning to social media, the ‘Jhooti’ actor shared a bunch of candid moments on the photo and video sharing application. “The most satisfactory part of our wedding festivities. LOVED every second of it!” read the caption along with the heartfelt clicks.

“Joy on these kids’ faces, sharing a meal with them, spending time with them, such innocent conversations, sweet duaas – couldn’t be a better way to do our Walima.”

“This chance also gave us a cause to work for. We’ll be working actively to make their lives better and to find them homes filled with unconditional love InshAllah!” she concluded the note, further requesting the audience to say a prayer for kids and the newlyweds.

The picture gallery shared on Thursday received thousands of likes and applauding comments for the celeb.

It is pertinent to mention that Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed exchanged rings in 2021, while their pre-wedding festivities began last month.

Mariyam Nafees officially said ‘yes’ to beau Amaan Ahmed in a daytime Nikkah event on Friday, after weeks-long pre-wedding festivities.

