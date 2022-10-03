In Pictures: Mariyam Nafees, husband celebrate four years of #AmYam

Showbiz actor Mariyam Nafees and her husband Amaan Ahmed celebrated four years of their relationship as #AmYam.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor shared a new picture gallery from their four years celebration of ‘AmYam’ on gram feed and dedicated it to her best friend and husband, Amaan Ahmed. “In the middle of a not-so-ordinary life, this girl got a fairytale love story,” Nafees wrote on her picture post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

She added, “Nothing like finding both love and friendship in one person.”

The showbiz celebrity also thanked her partner in the post for making each of her days better than the previous one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس امان (@mariyam.nafees)

Several social users including fellow celebs showered their love on the young couple, in the comments section of the post. Additionally, Ahmed himself also showed up on the post, touting the time with Nafees as the “Best 4 years!”

Moreover, the doting husband made a separate post on his social media handle. With quite a filmy click of the two, Ahmed wrote, “4 years. 48 Months. 209 Weeks. 1,461 Days. 35,064 Hours. 2,103,840 Minutes. 126,230,400 Seconds of #amyam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaan Ahmed (@iamthamaan)

“What a ride,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed tied the knot in March this year, following a week-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat.

Also read: Mariyam Nafees, husband visit flood-hit areas of Sindh

The duo, in one of their chat show outings, revealed that they met on an ad shoot and hit it off soon. Mariyam Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.

Comments